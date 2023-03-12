Indian actress Raashi Khanna is well-known and is praised for having beautiful skin. Therefore, manyTherefore, manyTherefore, many look forward to her for skincare advice and are eager to learn her beauty secrets. Simple but effective is Raashi’s beauty regimen. She maintains a strict skincare regimen and takes exceptional care of her skin, as evidenced by her radiant complexion. Here is some skincare advice Raashi Khanna uses to keep her skin looking beautiful.

Cleansing

Raashi’s skin care regimen includes cleansing as a crucial step. She ensures to properly wash her face to get rid of any pollutants and leftover makeup. She applies a mild cleanser appropriate for her skin type to her face and rubs it in circular motions. Following cleaning, She uses warm water to wash her face and a nice towel to dry it.

Exfoliation

Raashi thinks that to get rid of dead skin cells and unclog pores, she should exfoliate her skin once or twice a week. She applies a soft light scrub on her skin and gently rubs it in circular motions on her face. She exfoliates, then washes her face with water before applying a toner.

Moisturizing

In Raashi’s skincare routine, moisturizing is a critical phase. After washing and toning her face, she applies a moisturizer suitable for her skin type. Then, toThen, to keep her face hydrated and avoid dryness, she makes sure to moisturize it twice daily.

Sun protection

Raashi Khanna is aware of the significance of sun protection. Makes use of sunscreen and applies it regularly. She covers her entire face and neck with liberal amounts of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. To shield her face from UV rays, she also dons a hat or scarf.

Hydration

For beautiful skin to remain healthy, it’s imperative to consume adequate water. Raashi makes it a point to drink at least eight glasses of water each day to maintain her skin moisturized and flush out pollutants.

Raashi also advocates living a healthy lifestyle in addition to these skincare suggestions. She consumes a healthy, well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, and meats. To avoid acne and other skin issues, she stays away from junk food and sugary beverages. To maintain the health of her body and mind, she also ensures that she gets adequate sleep and engages in regular exercise.

In conclusion, Raashi Khanna’s skincare routine strongly emphasises the value of washing, exfoliating, moisturising, sun protection, and hydration. Therefore, oneTherefore, one can attain flawless and radiant skin like Raashi Khanna by adhering to this easy-to-implement advice and living a healthy lifestyle.

Source: toi, pinkvilla