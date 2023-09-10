Raashi Khanna's minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more

Move over extravagant lehengas and heavy jewellery because New Age Indian Bridal Fashion is all about minimalism and comfort, and it’s like a breath of fresh chai-infused air! Brides are ditching the back-breaking bling for lightweight, flowy silhouettes that let them dance the night away without breaking a sweat (literally). We’re talking about chic, pastel-hued sarees, elegant fusion ensembles, and sneakers peeking out from under those stunning outfits. It’s all about feeling like a million bucks without needing a forklift to carry your attire. So, to all the brides out there, get ready to slay in style AND comfort as you embark on this fabulous new-age bridal journey!

Remember the rule, ‘Less is always more’

And that’s what Raashi Khanna is swearing by with this new traditional photoshoot that subtly gives us a perfect showdown to new-age bridal fashion. A minimalist approach it is, with a scoop neck choli blouse, layered ruffled skirt and a veil to carry off.

Let’s dive deeper! Shall we?

Raashi Khanna recently stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing maroon-red lehenga choli ensemble that left us all captivated. The choli boasted a chic scoop neck and delicate noodle straps, adorned with intricate golden embroidery work that added an extra touch of elegance. But the allure didn’t stop there; Raashi’s high-waisted layered skirt, also featuring golden embroidery, exuded regal charm and sophistication.

Complementing her stunning attire, Raashi opted for a makeup look that was nothing short of perfection. Sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and soft nude pink lips were the epitome of timeless beauty. Not to be overlooked, the exquisite pair of jhumkas that adorned her ears added an ethnic touch to her overall look.

In her social media post, Raashi shared the behind-the-scenes details of her photoshoot and her fabulous new-age bridal look. She credited her captivating outfit to Punit Balana, while the enchanting jewellery came from Golden Window, Ishhaara, and Ascend Rohank. Her choice of juttis from Needle Dust completed the ensemble flawlessly.

Raashi Khanna’s style was masterfully curated by the talented Sukriti Grover, with the support of the styling team, including Vani Gupta, Jivika Setpal, Ekta Shah, and Dhristi. Her makeup was skilfully done by Shefali, while her hair was perfectly coiffed by Zoe Quiny.

Raashi Khanna’s mesmerizing appearance in this maroon red lehenga choli undoubtedly set a new standard for bridal elegance, leaving us all in awe of her beauty and style. While it can be a perfectionist’s fit for your new-age bridal look, you can pick it up as a wedding guest look too!

The choice is yours!