Raashi Khanna’s ‘Sunkissed’ Moments In Crop Top And Checked Pants, Take A Look

Raashi Khanna is one of the most loved South actresses in the town who garnered massive love for her top-notch performances on-screen. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva keeps buzzing in the headlines for some or the other reason. Today, the actress shows her glowing winter look in sunkissed moments. Let’s take a closer look below.

Raashi Khanna’s Sunkissed Moments

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashi Khanna shares a series of photos of herself embracing her sunkissed moments. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a black sleeveless crop top paired with high-waist black and white checked pants. With this trendy casual look, Raashi is making hearts flutter.

The actress keeps her fashion simple with small stud earrings and a plain chain. Raashi’s sleek, straight, open hairstyle complements her appearance. Her rosy cheeks and glossy lips elevate her appearance. Throughout the series of photos, Raashi Khanna embraces her glow in the sunkissed moments, making us fall for her beauty.

Raashi Khanna enjoys massive fandom on her social media handles. Her regular shares of photos and updates keep her fans engaged and entertained.

Did you like Raashi Khanna’s sunkissed moments in trendy casual fashion? Let us know your opinion in the comments box below.