Raashi Khanna’s Unseen Photos From Upcoming Project, Enjoying Food And Work

South actress Raashi Khanna is an all-time stunner. She knows how to make up in the headlines with her style and statement appearance. However, the social media bug never misses a chance to share insights from her personal and professional life. Today, she dropped a glimpse of herself from the sets of her upcoming project, where she enjoys her time with food and work.

Raashi Khanna’s Unseen Photos

Raashi Khanna gives her fans a mid-week treat with her latest unseen photos from her upcoming project. The actress can be seen enjoying her time in the behind-the-scenes images. Throughout the photos, the actress seems to have a great time, from working on her new project to enjoying food.

Throughout the photos, the actress is seen enjoying two special dishes, one of which is Sushi and the other is Maggie. Not just that, the actress also reveals her Maggie partner. And if you are wondering who that person is, then let us reveal that it’s her father. Not just that, she also shares a glimpse of the cute note she received and a short clip from her latest photoshoot in a green bodycon gown, accentuating her jaw-dropping figure.

