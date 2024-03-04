Raashii Khanna Channels Her Inner Beauty In Comfy Brocade Salwar Suit, Take a Look

The multi-talented Raashii Khanna is a heartthrob in the entertainment world. The actress is quite busy nowadays promoting her upcoming film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. And she graced her look in stunning outfits that have been creating a buzz on the internet. However, she chose a classic look in a brocade salwar suit for the trailer launch and looked as gorgeous as ever.

Raashii Khanna In Brocade Salwar Suit

In the captivating ensemble, Raashii effortlessly showcases her love for traditional drapes in modern flair. The outfit has a golden deep plunge sleeveless kurta paired with matching bottoms. The small blueprint all over the outfit creates an enchanting vibe. Dressed in this classic brocade salwar suit, Raashii epitomizes simplicity.

Raashii continues to impress with her fashion sense as she opts for oxidized jhumkas and kadas. However, she left her hair open in the side part, flaunting her allure in a simple style. The winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, sparkling cheeks, and greasy maroon lips complement her silky and smooth look. With the golden high heels, she perfectly sealed her look. Getting candid in front of the camera, the actress channels her inner beauty effortlessly. Her beautiful smile and sassy attitude add an extra dose of sophistication.

Did you like Raashii Khanna’s classic look in a brocade salwar suit? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.