Check out Raashii Khanna, a fashion slayer who uploaded a picture of herself as she appeared in an ethnic mustard yellow Banarasi saree; take a look below.

Raashii Khanna is a talented actor and fashionista in the industry. She is noted for her beauty, grace, and fashion sense, as she routinely attends events and dresses in gorgeous and fashionable outfits. Raashi Khanna, the lovely South actress, returns stylishly with her charming beauty in the most recent picture shoot. The Yodha actor is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense and always attracts attention wherever she goes. Today, she made a statement by wearing a mustard yellow Banarasi saree. Let us look at the remarkable attractiveness of her recent appearance.

Raashii Khanna’s Mustard Yellow Saree Appearance-

The gorgeous actress looked enchanting in a mustard yellow saree and shared a picture series on Instagram. The outfit features a mustard yellow strappy satin fabric, V-neckline, and sleeveless blouse paired with matching colored shiny threadwork, kaftan silk brocade handloom banarasi saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Sacred Weaves. She fashioned her hair in a puffed low bun with tucked yellow flowers.

The diva applied heavy-base makeup with light peach eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lips. She complemented her outfit with a gold, diamond, and light green stone-embellished necklace, matching earrings, a gold and diamond ring, bangles by Curio Cottage Jewelry, and a diamond bindi. In the pictures, she shows her ethnic elegance in a mustard yellow saree with a beautiful smile.

What do you think about Raashii’s saree appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.