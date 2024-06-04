Raashii Khanna Gets Into Spotlight Wearing A Cocktail Party Glittery Gown, See Photos

Raashii Khanna made heads turn with her stunning red carpet moment at the stars-studded IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 6. The actress graced her look in a stunning cocktail party gown for the event, and she was sight-to-behold in her daring and stunning appearance.

Raashii Khanna’s Cocktail Party Gown Look

Sharing the pictures from her photoshoot in this ensemble, the actress left her fans swooning. The diva wore a navy blue glittery gown featuring a daring low neckline that added a wow factor. The fitting bodice with the cut-out pattern was the highlight of her ensemble, while the thigh-high slit instantly caught our attention, raising the glamour quotient for the event.

Raashi continues to impress with her edgy makeup and accessories. She adorned her look with stud earrings and rings while her wet hairstyle added a sizzling twist. The actress looked oh-so-breathtaking with the dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and glossy nude lips.

In the series of photos, Raashii caught our attention with her edgy appearance and attitude. Her fierce side is intimidating, and the charm in her photos left us spellbound. She is undeniably a fashion queen.

The IWMBuzz Digital Awards was a star-studded event, with celebrities ranging from Hina Khan, Kajol, Mona Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakre, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Jacky Shroff, Bobby Deol, and others.