Raashii Khanna shared new photos on her Instagram handle showcasing her charm like a heaven beauty in a green threadwork saree. Check out the photos below

If Raashii Khanna’s new photos won’t make your hearts flutter, then what will? Treating her fans on Easter Sunday, the mesmerising South beauty shared photos of herself embracing a refreshing saree look and created a buzz on the internet.

The actress graced her look in a refreshing light green sheer saree crafted with intricate threadwork and beads, creating a mesmerising glimpse. The actress pairs her look with the open-neckline strapless blouse embellished with artistic details. The actress draped the saree, flaunting her sexy curves and beautiful shoulders. In the enchanting green, Raashii looked as gorgeous as ever.

To add an alluring touch, Raashii left her hair open, playing with her graceful look. The bluish-green emerald earrings created a royal allure. With shiny eyes, winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks, she looks wow. The nude pink lips complement her overall appearance, making her look nothing short of a heavenly beauty.

In the striking photos, Raashi posed, flaunting her sensual figure and timeless elegance in a saree, and her every look was a sight to behold.

