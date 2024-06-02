Raashii Khanna To Divya Khossla: Take Cues From Bollywood Actresses To Rock The Western Look In Pencil Skirts

Pencil skirts are a timeless and versatile piece in any wardrobe. And today, Bollywood actresses Raashii Khanna, Divya Khossla and Sharvari Wagh have shown how to flaunt this classic style with elegance and flair with your western look. Here are some style cues from these fashion icons to help you rock a pencil skirt:

Raashii Khanna, Divya Khossla, And Sharvari Wagh’s Pencil Skirt Appearance-

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna wears a sleek black pencil skirt and a crisp, matching satin fabric flared top. Her skirt is to highlight your waist, and add a statement belt for an extra touch of sophistication. Pair with black pumps to elongate the legs. Keep it minimal with delicate gold earrings. Carry a blue mini handbag to complete the chic ensemble.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh opted for a classic pencil skirt in a contrast color like soft pink, paired with a plain black body-fitted strappy, square-neckline top. The top is tucked in the high-waisted pencil mini skirt to define the waist. Wavy open hair and glam makeup with pink lips will keep the look elegant and polished. Her gold jewelry, like a ring, will add a touch of class.

Divya Khossla

Divya wears a red little fringed high-waisted front zip-closure pencil mini skirt for an edgier look paired with a matching bralette. Matching red stiletto heels will add a modern edge. Her puffed-open wavy hairstyle, glam makeup with matte lips, and accessories like silver and diamond rings will enhance the edgy vibe.

By taking inspiration from Raashii Khanna and Divya Khosla Kumar, you can create various stylish looks with pencil skirts for different occasions.