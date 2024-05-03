Hold your hearts, people who believe that only glitter and wonder can attract attention, for Rakul Preet Singh is coming to make hearts skip a beat with her simplicity in a champagne kurta and yellow jacket. The beautiful actress is well-known for her fashion choices, and her beauty draws attention wherever she goes. In recent photos, the actress wears a champagne asymmetric dress with a yellow jacket and flaunts her good mood. Check out her latest post below-
Rakul Preet Singh’s Champagne Dress With Yellow Jacket-
Rakul Preet Singh looked stylish in a champagne dress and yellow jacket on Instagram. The outfit consists of a champagne-colored dress with a flattering V-neckline; the asymmetric hemline of the ankle-length dress enhances its visual appeal. Layering her dress with a yellow jacket adds a pop of color, ¾ length sleeves, and an asymmetric hemline jacket, contrasting Rakul’s outfit.
To complete her outfit appearance, the actress opts for a sleek hairstyle with middle-parted wavy open tresses. For makeup, the actress opts for minimal makeup with light brown eyelids, blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold-layered long necklace, rings, and a kada. In the picture, she flaunts her outfit with her good mood and a constant smile that looks like a blooming flower on her face.
She captioned her post, “Mood kuch aisa hai 🌼🌼🌼.”
Jackky Bhagnani Showers Love on Her
Jackky Bhagnani commented on Rakul’s Instagram post with a red heart emoji, expressing his love for her.
