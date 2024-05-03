Rakul Preet Singh Expresses Her Mood, Hubby Jackky Bhagnani Cannot Resist Showering Love

Hold your hearts, people who believe that only glitter and wonder can attract attention, for Rakul Preet Singh is coming to make hearts skip a beat with her simplicity in a champagne kurta and yellow jacket. The beautiful actress is well-known for her fashion choices, and her beauty draws attention wherever she goes. In recent photos, the actress wears a champagne asymmetric dress with a yellow jacket and flaunts her good mood. Check out her latest post below-

Rakul Preet Singh’s Champagne Dress With Yellow Jacket-

Rakul Preet Singh looked stylish in a champagne dress and yellow jacket on Instagram. The outfit consists of a champagne-colored dress with a flattering V-neckline; the asymmetric hemline of the ankle-length dress enhances its visual appeal. Layering her dress with a yellow jacket adds a pop of color, ¾ length sleeves, and an asymmetric hemline jacket, contrasting Rakul’s outfit.

To complete her outfit appearance, the actress opts for a sleek hairstyle with middle-parted wavy open tresses. For makeup, the actress opts for minimal makeup with light brown eyelids, blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold-layered long necklace, rings, and a kada. In the picture, she flaunts her outfit with her good mood and a constant smile that looks like a blooming flower on her face.

She captioned her post, “Mood kuch aisa hai 🌼🌼🌼.”

Jackky Bhagnani Showers Love on Her

Jackky Bhagnani commented on Rakul’s Instagram post with a red heart emoji, expressing his love for her.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.