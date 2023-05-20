ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh shares important health mantra, get ready to stay fit

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share her yum diaries as she enjoys Italian mocha along with an Alphonso punch, shares candid moments. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 06:32:00
Rakul Preet Singh shares important health mantra, get ready to stay fit

Rakul Preet Singh, the talented Indian actress and fitness enthusiast, has a secret passion that often surprises her fans – she is an unabashed foodie! Despite maintaining a disciplined fitness routine, Rakul’s love for food knows no bounds, and she delights in exploring various culinary delights.

Owing to that, the actress here has now again shared some candid moments on her social media handle, where we can see her enjoying some delicious Italian mocha along with Alphonso punch.

Rakul Preet Singh shares picture of her Italian Café Mocha

She took to her Instagram stories to share the picture, where we can see her enjoying the delicious Italian Café Mocha. It also had Alphonso in it, to add the summer must-have punch. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Italian Café Mocha with an Alphonso mango in it is yummies” check out the picture below-

Rakul Preet Singh shares important health mantra, get ready to stay fit 808836

Rakul Preet Singh shares important health mantra, get ready to stay fit 808837

We can seer her at her home, decked up in her casuals. She wore a stylish round neck black graphic printed t-shirt. She rounded it off with mid-parted sleek hairbun and minimal makeup.

Rakul Preet’s work front

Rakul Preet Singh began her acting career in the Telugu film industry with the movie “Gilli” in 2009. Since then, she has appeared in numerous successful Telugu films, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. Her performances in movies such as “Venkatadri Express,” “Nannaku Prematho,” and “Rarandoi Veduka Chudham” have showcased her versatility as an actress and garnered her widespread recognition.

Expanding her horizons, Rakul Preet Singh made her foray into Hindi cinema with the film “Yaariyan” in 2014. Since then there’s been no looking back for her. She was last seen in the movie Chhatriwali.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

