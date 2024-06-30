Rakul Preet Singh Wraps Indian 2 Shoot, Shares Joy Of Beginning Promotions

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved Indian actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her impeccable performance on screen, captivating audiences with her beauty and ability to portray any character with authenticity and elegance. The actress loves to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Today, the actress informed her fans about the wrap-up of the upcoming film Indian 2.

Rakul Preet Singh Wraps Up Indian 2 Shoot

On Saturday, June 29, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story to share a candid picture of herself and reveal that she has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Indian 2. The actress also expressed her joy as she finished the hectic shoot and her enthusiasm for promotions. In the text, she wrote, “THE JOY OF WRAPPING A SUPER HECTIC YET SATISFYING MONTH OF SHOOT.” Further, she said, “ONTO INDIAN 2 PROMOTIONS NOW.”

In the adorable photo, Rakul looks beautiful in a white and black striped T-shirt. Her messy bun hairstyle hints that she just finished her hectic shoot, and her beautiful smile expresses the joy of finishing the shoot and heading for the promotions.

Indian 2 is the upcoming Tamil-language action film directed by S. Shankar. The film is co-produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It is the sequel to Indian (1996), where Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter. The film stars Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and others.