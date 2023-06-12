ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read

Rani Chatterjee looks captivating in her green avatar. In the latest update, the actress revealed her connection with dance. Check out the article for more details

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 23:25:19
Rani Chatterjee is the queen of social media. She entertains the audience with her regular updates. And yet again, the diva shared several posts revealing her connection with dance. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram reel, Rani Chatterjee dances to the song Soja Zara. Her perfect moves and expressions looked attractive. She is an inspiration. The diva in her caption revealed that dance in her life, and she started her dancing journey at the age of 8. Interestingly the actress never learned professionally but over the years.

Her caption was, “READ THE CEPTION 🙏🏻Dance is life for me because I started dancing from the age of 8 in my childhood and never learned never went to any classes automatically my body started dancing in rhythm 🎵 with music i feel dance inside me it is true whenever I dance, i feel myself the happiest person and when people appreciate my experience of my dance , i feel very happy because i have never learned that this is my own talent.”

Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read 815001

Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read 815002

Later she shared another post revealing her look. Rani Chatterjee wore a beautiful green printed kurta paired with matching pyjamas. She styled her appearance with a sleek braided hairstyle, rosy blushed cheeks, bold matte lips, and gold jhumkas. Throughout the pictures, she looked gorgeous and attractive.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

