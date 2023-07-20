Rani Chatterjee Back To Gym With New Motivation; See Here

Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee never fails to grab attention with her aadaye. She is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses. She has evolved over the years. She loves to keep herself fit and healthy. And so she has joined the gym recently. Her transformation has been inspiring. After a short break, she returns to her daily routine with a new motivation. Read more to know.

Rani Chatterjee Back To Basic

The diva took to her Instagram and shared new pictures from her daily regime in the gym. She wore a pink loose t-shirt paired with a black sweatpants. And she paired it with white sneakers. Also, she wore palm gloves to keep her hand protected. She posed in strikingly and made one get inspired by her. At the same time, she enjoyed some coffee to keep her motivated and energetic.

The actress shared the picture with the caption, “Gym dumb back to a routine workout routine with more confidence and motivation.” Rani Chatterjee regularly shares her gym videos and photos to keep her fans motivated. Undoubtedly her dedication is commendable.

Rani Chatterjee has a huge fandom of 1.7 million. Her engaging posts, photos and updates keep her fans hooked with her.

