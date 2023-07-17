ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who

Rani Chatterjee is a famous artist in the Bhojpuri cinema. The diva got candid with a mystery man in her latest Instagram dump. Read the article to know who he is

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jul,2023 21:00:10
Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who 834699

Rani Chatterjee is the most loved and darling of Bhojpuri cinema. She has mesmerized the masses with her acting prowess. Also, her fashion has inspired her fans. In contrast, her social media presence keeps her buzzing in headlines. But today, she is creating buzz because of her candid moment with the mystery man. Let’s check it out.

Rani Chatterjee’s Mystery Man

The queen of hearts shared a new picture on her Instagram with her mystery man. In the photo, the actress posed in a creamy white lehenga with an embellished butterfly neckline blouse paired with a matching skirt and dupatta. A set of gold and diamond necklaces and earrings accessorized her look. Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, and bold lips rounded her style.

Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who 834698

She posed with a man and looked happy. Before you imagine and make assumptions, let us reveal that the person in the picture is Veer. He is one of the dear friends of Rani. She has often spent time with him, and after a busy schedule, she got a chance to meet him today. And in the caption, she wrote, “No caption needed (with a red heart) #frindship.” Rani Chatterjee is a queen of hearts and rules over with her glam sham.

Undoubtedly you were all excited to know about the mystery man. Please share your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

