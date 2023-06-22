Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What's New?

The stunning Rani Chatterjee constantly attracts attention with her style and statement. Being in the industry for years, she has come a long way in her career. Her lifestyle inspires her fans, and yet again, the diva in her latest post flaunts her workout goals. Let’s check it out.

Rani Chatterjee’s Workout Goals

The diva is a fitness lover and wants to keep herself healthy and fine. The primary thing that contributes to our health is exercise and workout. It is necessary to burn fat with excess bodywork. Her impactful workout includes pushups, weight lifting, leg workouts, and strength building. She inspires me never to give up and always try to give my best.

She played an enthusiastic song, 295, by the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. In addition, in the caption, she mentioned how this motivates her. “What thought this song must have been written, its is very simple, people see your destination no one comes on the journe.”

Work Front

Rani Chatterjee is a renowned name in Bhojpuri cinema. She is better known for her role in Sasura Bada Paisawala. Her performance in Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, and others has made the audience fall in love with her acting and performance. In addition, she is a social media star and keeps her fans engaged with her.

