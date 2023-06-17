ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos

The Bhojpuri beauty Rani Chatterjee never leaves a chance to grab attention. In the latest Instagram pictures, she looks gorgeous with her specs

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a heartthrob in the industry. She has been in the industry for years and ruling hearts with her style. The actress has become a fitness freak now and often spends time in the gym. However, the actress has some different plans for the weekend. Read more to know.

Rani Chatterjee took her Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures on her profile. The diva in the photos wore a black sando. While her no matter lips, blushed cheeks, and open hairstyle with glasses rounded her look. Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her different expressions like a kid. While her beautiful smile eyes. The actress undoubtedly looked captivating.

In the caption, she asked what’s the weekend plan and where’s the party tonight. “Hello weekend; where’s the party tonight.” It seems Rani Chatterjee is in the mood to have an excellent fun time partying tonight. She wants to enjoy the weekend fully after her busy schedule and work.

Rani Chatterjee enjoys a huge fan following on her account, with 1.7 million followers. Her regular engagement posts keep her fans hooked on her. She is known for her character in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, and Rani No. 786. She has also been featured in the web show Mastram. Her social media presence has kept her at the top.

