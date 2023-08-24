ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rani Chatterjee Personifies 'North Indian' Vibes In Chundari Chap Saree

Rani Chatterjee is a renowned name in the Bhojpuri industry. Today, the diva in her latest Instagram pictures looks North Indian personified in a chundari chap saree

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Aug,2023 19:00:38
Rani Chatterjee Personifies 'North Indian' Vibes In Chundari Chap Saree 845380

The gorgeous, talented, and versatile Rani Chatterjee exudes perfect North Indian vibes in the latest Instagram dump. She never fails to grab attention with her glamour, whether in an ethnic drape or western. However, she is very grounded and proud of her culture. Her social media handle is proof of her North Indian style. Let’s check out her chundari chap saree avatar.

Rani Chatterjee In Chundari Chap Saree

Taking to her Instagram, Rani shared a throwback picture from her movie Saugandh Bholenath Ki. In the picture, she is exuding percent North Indian vibes as she styles herself in a traditional chundari chap saree. She wore the orange and brown chundari chap saree paired with a matching blouse; she elevated her glam with gold accessories with earrings, a necklace, nose rings, bangles, and mangalsutra.

 

Rani Chatterjee Personifies 'North Indian' Vibes In Chundari Chap Saree 845379

But wait, there is more! She rounds her up North Indian desi-ness in her open hairstyle, beautiful eye makeup, and bold red lips. In this entire look, the diva exudes irresistible charm as a typical North Indian girl.

In contrast, the diva in her caption shares that her film Saugandh Bholenath Ki will air on 26th August in the evening at 7 o’clock on the Bhojpuri Cinema TV Channel. She also asked, “btw how is the photo?”.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
'Angel With Pure Heart': Rani Chatterjee Wishes Deepshikha Nagpal On Her Birth Occasion 844372
‘Angel With Pure Heart’: Rani Chatterjee Wishes Deepshikha Nagpal On Her Birth Occasion
Rani Chatterjee Turns 'Desi Barbie' In Soft Pink Chikankari Kurta 843843
Rani Chatterjee Turns ‘Desi Barbie’ In Soft Pink Chikankari Kurta
Rani Chatterjee's incredible decade-long transformation leaves internet amazed 842272
Rani Chatterjee’s incredible decade-long transformation leaves internet amazed
Rani Chatterjee Meets Her Favorite Standup Comedian; Find Who? 841921
Rani Chatterjee Meets Her Favorite Standup Comedian; Find Who?
So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress 841367
So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally 839698
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally
Latest Stories
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO 845417
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories! 845482
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories!
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour 845479
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out 845473
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out
India’s new age Horror Cinema makes it BIG! 845470
India’s new age Horror Cinema makes it BIG!
Chess WC Final 2023: Carlsen triumphs, Praggnanandhaa takes ₹66 Lakh as runner-up 845459
Chess WC Final 2023: Carlsen triumphs, Praggnanandhaa takes ₹66 Lakh as runner-up
Read Latest News