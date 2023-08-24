Rani Chatterjee Personifies 'North Indian' Vibes In Chundari Chap Saree

The gorgeous, talented, and versatile Rani Chatterjee exudes perfect North Indian vibes in the latest Instagram dump. She never fails to grab attention with her glamour, whether in an ethnic drape or western. However, she is very grounded and proud of her culture. Her social media handle is proof of her North Indian style. Let’s check out her chundari chap saree avatar.

Rani Chatterjee In Chundari Chap Saree

Taking to her Instagram, Rani shared a throwback picture from her movie Saugandh Bholenath Ki. In the picture, she is exuding percent North Indian vibes as she styles herself in a traditional chundari chap saree. She wore the orange and brown chundari chap saree paired with a matching blouse; she elevated her glam with gold accessories with earrings, a necklace, nose rings, bangles, and mangalsutra.

But wait, there is more! She rounds her up North Indian desi-ness in her open hairstyle, beautiful eye makeup, and bold red lips. In this entire look, the diva exudes irresistible charm as a typical North Indian girl.

In contrast, the diva in her caption shares that her film Saugandh Bholenath Ki will air on 26th August in the evening at 7 o’clock on the Bhojpuri Cinema TV Channel. She also asked, “btw how is the photo?”.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments section.