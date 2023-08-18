ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee Turns 'Desi Barbie' In Soft Pink Chikankari Kurta

Rani Chatterjee, the stunning diva, never misses a chance to enchant her fans. With her recent chikankari flair, she is making hearts flutter. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Aug,2023
Rani Chatterjee, the gorgeous, talented, and versatile diva in the entertainment business, has constantly captivated her fan through her acting prowess and evolving fashion. Whether ethnic or western, her alluring wardrobe choices are an inspiration for many. Today she turns Barbie in a soft pink chikankari kurta, and how? Read more

Rani Chatterjee’s Mesmerizing Avatar In Pink Chikankari Kurta

The Bhojpuri beauty taking to her Instagram, shared a beautiful picture of herself in the soft pink chikankari kurta. In the selfie picture, she liked alluring with minimal makeup and her bold lips complementing the pink kurta, which made her look nothing less than a desi Barbie. With her iPhone, she captured herself in a candid and gorgeous look.

Rani Chatterjee Turns 'Desi Barbie' In Soft Pink Chikankari Kurta 843841

With the Barbiecore trend, it seems pink has become the new black. And this time, Rani Chatterjee embraced her Barbie look in the desi style. The diva often treats her fans with her alluring glimpse into different ethnic drapes, from anarkali to a six-yard drape.

Undoubtedly, Rani Chatterjee got us drooling over her magical look in the chikankari contemporary style. The actress is confident and bold enough to let her real skin shine with simplicity. Her rosy desi look exudes the desi Barbie style in the ethnic flair.

Did you like Rani Chatterjee’s Barbie look in soft pink chikankari kurta? Please share your opinion regarding this in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

