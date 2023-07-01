Rani Chatterjee Turns Muse In White Saree For Her Upcoming Song

The heartthrob of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, has come a long way in her career over the years. She has won hearts with her acting prowess and versatility. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her fans hooked with her regularly. Her newest look in a white saree for her upcoming song is grabbing attention. Check it out below.

Rani Chatterjee’s White Saree Look

The beautiful actress in the latest dump wore a plain white saree, a vibrant red blouse, and gold work. She looked eye-catching with her bold makeup and style. Her open flying hairstyle decorated dramatically with sindoor, bold eyes, makeup, bold lips, and blushed cheeks rounded her look. In addition, the gold earrings, nose ring, and red bangles added to her drama.

In the picture, she held Sitar and looked fierce and clueless. Her expressions, night background, and lighting added to the dramatic scene. The diva revealed that it’s her new look for her upcoming song. In the caption, she wrote, “Wo tere ishq ka daur #ranichatterjee pic from upcoming song 🎶 #indian.” Rani Chatterjee is known for her contribution to the industry. Her social media presence keeps her fans engaged with her.

Isn’t Rani Chatterjee’s new look exciting, and it would be fun to listen to and watch the new music video? Keep up with IWMBuzz.com for further details.