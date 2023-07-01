ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rani Chatterjee Turns Muse In White Saree For Her Upcoming Song

The Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee in her latest white saree look, is grabbing attention for her upcoming song; let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jul,2023 20:15:16
Rani Chatterjee Turns Muse In White Saree For Her Upcoming Song

The heartthrob of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, has come a long way in her career over the years. She has won hearts with her acting prowess and versatility. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her fans hooked with her regularly. Her newest look in a white saree for her upcoming song is grabbing attention. Check it out below.

Rani Chatterjee’s White Saree Look

The beautiful actress in the latest dump wore a plain white saree, a vibrant red blouse, and gold work. She looked eye-catching with her bold makeup and style. Her open flying hairstyle decorated dramatically with sindoor, bold eyes, makeup, bold lips, and blushed cheeks rounded her look. In addition, the gold earrings, nose ring, and red bangles added to her drama.

Rani Chatterjee Turns Muse In White Saree For Her Upcoming Song 822616

In the picture, she held Sitar and looked fierce and clueless. Her expressions, night background, and lighting added to the dramatic scene. The diva revealed that it’s her new look for her upcoming song. In the caption, she wrote, “Wo tere ishq ka daur #ranichatterjee pic from upcoming song 🎶 #indian.” Rani Chatterjee is known for her contribution to the industry. Her social media presence keeps her fans engaged with her.

Isn’t Rani Chatterjee’s new look exciting, and it would be fun to listen to and watch the new music video? Keep up with IWMBuzz.com for further details.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What’s New?
Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What’s New?
Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Pani Pani’ Moves Are Drool-worthy
Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Pani Pani’ Moves Are Drool-worthy
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read
Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read
Find Out: Rani Chatterjee’s Makeup Hack
Find Out: Rani Chatterjee’s Makeup Hack
Latest Stories
In Pics: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Friend’s Wedding Festivities
In Pics: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Friend’s Wedding Festivities
Shubham Gill’s Uber Cool Vibe In Paris
Shubham Gill’s Uber Cool Vibe In Paris
Kamal Haasan’s playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Reel is winning internet
Kamal Haasan’s playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Reel is winning internet
Sergeant: Hooda Plays The Unhappiest Cop In The Universe In This Dark Brooding Drama
Sergeant: Hooda Plays The Unhappiest Cop In The Universe In This Dark Brooding Drama
Date Bhet Trailer: Sonalee Kulkarni blooms in this tale of ‘self-discovery’
Date Bhet Trailer: Sonalee Kulkarni blooms in this tale of ‘self-discovery’
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Read Latest News