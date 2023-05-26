ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rani Chatterjee's Filmy Moments In Floral Anarkali Is A Must Watch

Rani Chatterjee is a Bhojpuri queen. The diva in the latest Instagram post is enjoying the filmy moment in floral anarkali. Let's check out her dance

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 May,2023 20:00:34
Rani Chatterjee's Filmy Moments In Floral Anarkali Is A Must Watch

Bhojpuri beauty Rani Chatterjee is a constant interest of the audience. The diva loves to keep her fans updated about everything going on in her life, professionally and personally. And yet again, the actress shared a reel video of her dancing. Let’s check out.

Rani Chatterjee donned a beautiful coffee brown floral printed anarkali paired with churidar and a matching dupatta in the shared reel. The rosy makeup, bold lips, smokey eye makeup, and blonde curls completed her style. In the video, the actress took rounds in a filmy way flaunting her anarkali.

The diva looked captivating, dancing through the reel. In contrast, the charismatic smile grabbed attention. The diva is shooting for her upcoming project. She captioned her post, “Shooting for CHINGARI DOING APPERANCE coming soon #shooting #ranichatterjee.”

Reacting to her gorgeousness, a user said, “Rani Chatterjee ji, we have seen a lot of your movies, we like it very much. Give us a chance to work with you in the movie.” “Looking so pretty Didu ❤️❤️,” commented the other. In addition, many users shared their love through emoticons.

Rani Chatterjee's Filmy Moments In Floral Anarkali Is A Must Watch 810408

Rani Chatterjee has featured in blockbuster films. She has worked in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala alongside Manoj Tiwari. Many other films include Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, and Munna Pandey Berozgar. Her perfomaces has always captivated her fans.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Rani Chatterjee hits gym hard, serves fitness goals
Watch: Rani Chatterjee hits gym hard, serves fitness goals
Rani Chatterjee's Mid Workout Selfie Session Is A Must Watch
Rani Chatterjee's Mid Workout Selfie Session Is A Must Watch
Rani Chatterjee And Her First-Ever Mumbai Metro Experience, Read
Rani Chatterjee And Her First-Ever Mumbai Metro Experience, Read
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It
Rani Chatterjee flaunts her casual no-makeup look, fans love it
Rani Chatterjee flaunts her casual no-makeup look, fans love it
Rani Chatterjee Swims Like A Mermaid As She Enjoys Pool Time In A Blue Swimsuit
Rani Chatterjee Swims Like A Mermaid As She Enjoys Pool Time In A Blue Swimsuit
Latest Stories
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics
Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel signs for S2, Joe Russo to direct
Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel signs for S2, Joe Russo to direct
Mallika Singh performs high-octane boxing in latest video, fans go wow
Mallika Singh performs high-octane boxing in latest video, fans go wow
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan worries about Eisha's life
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan worries about Eisha's life
After a long wait, here comes the teaser of the first song of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’: Naseeb Se
After a long wait, here comes the teaser of the first song of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’: Naseeb Se
Citadel Gets Renewed For A Second Season
Citadel Gets Renewed For A Second Season
Read Latest News