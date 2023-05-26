Rani Chatterjee's Filmy Moments In Floral Anarkali Is A Must Watch

Rani Chatterjee is a Bhojpuri queen. The diva in the latest Instagram post is enjoying the filmy moment in floral anarkali. Let's check out her dance

Bhojpuri beauty Rani Chatterjee is a constant interest of the audience. The diva loves to keep her fans updated about everything going on in her life, professionally and personally. And yet again, the actress shared a reel video of her dancing. Let’s check out.

Rani Chatterjee donned a beautiful coffee brown floral printed anarkali paired with churidar and a matching dupatta in the shared reel. The rosy makeup, bold lips, smokey eye makeup, and blonde curls completed her style. In the video, the actress took rounds in a filmy way flaunting her anarkali.

The diva looked captivating, dancing through the reel. In contrast, the charismatic smile grabbed attention. The diva is shooting for her upcoming project. She captioned her post, “Shooting for CHINGARI DOING APPERANCE coming soon #shooting #ranichatterjee.”

Reacting to her gorgeousness, a user said, “Rani Chatterjee ji, we have seen a lot of your movies, we like it very much. Give us a chance to work with you in the movie.” “Looking so pretty Didu ❤️❤️,” commented the other. In addition, many users shared their love through emoticons.

Rani Chatterjee has featured in blockbuster films. She has worked in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala alongside Manoj Tiwari. Many other films include Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, and Munna Pandey Berozgar. Her perfomaces has always captivated her fans.

