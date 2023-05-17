ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee's Mid Workout Selfie Session Is A Must Watch

One of the famous stars in the Bhojpuri culture, Rani Chatterjee, has constantly impressed the masses with her performance. In the latest Instagram photo dump, the diva is enjoying some mid-workout selfie time

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 May,2023 19:00:29
Rani Chatterjee is a popular queen of the Bhojpuri industry. She has ruled over the hearts like no one can. A well-known actress in the entertainment business never disappoints her fans with her constant updates on her social media accounts. In the latest Instagram photo dump, the diva enjoys mid-workout selfie time. Let’s check out.

Rani Chatterjee’s Mid-Workout Selfie Session

Sasura Bada Paisawala actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself from her workout. In the picture below, the diva wore a pink sando top paired with black sweat pant and tied a jacket around her curves. Amidst the workout in the gym, the diva took some time to pose for a mirror selfie. Taking pictures in the gym is just an obsession of people nowadays. Her work mode inspires netizens.

The screen captioned her post, “Kick everyone cus today’s is leg’s day and focus on your self mere liye sabse pehle main hu ☺️❤️🧿 #instamood #legsworkout #queen #gymmotivation #happy #ranichatterjee.”

Rani Chatterjee's Mid Workout Selfie Session Is A Must Watch 807938

Like every other actor and actress, Rani Chatterjee loves to keep herself fit and fine. And so, when not working or busy with shoots, she likes to work out and burn calories. She is an inspiration for many.

