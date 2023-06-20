Rani Chatterjee's 'Pani Pani' Moves Are Drool-worthy

Rani Chatterjee is a heartthrob actress in the Bhojpuri industry. Her hard work and dedication have gained her massive fame and name. Besides her acting skills, she is known for her social media presence and dancing skills. In the latest reel, the actress is flaunting her dance and aadaye on Pani Pani.

Rani Chatterjee’s Pani Pani Avatar

The actress in the reel video donned a beautiful maroon low-neckline dress with a thigh-high slit. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and gold accessories rounded her look. In the video, she danced, flaunting her aadaye on the song Pani Pani By Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Rani Chatterjee captivates her fans through her gorgeous and sultry avatar throughout the video. She captioned her post, “Main pani pani ho gayi.” Isn’t she looking the hottest? Undoubtedly you are unable to take your eyes off her.

Rani Chatterjee nowadays spends more time in the gym and making herself better every day. Her Instagram posts are entertaining the audiences. While her fans love the way she balances her personal and professional life.

Work Front

The actress rose to fame with her part in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala alongside Manoj Tiwari. She has also appeared in films like Lady Singham, Naagin, Kasam Durga Ki, Sarkar Raj, and many others.

