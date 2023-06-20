ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rani Chatterjee's 'Pani Pani' Moves Are Drool-worthy

Rani Chatterjee is a ruler of millions of hearts with her charismatic looks and style. In the latest Instagram dump, her moves on Pani Pani are must see

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jun,2023 18:15:05
Rani Chatterjee's 'Pani Pani' Moves Are Drool-worthy

Rani Chatterjee is a heartthrob actress in the Bhojpuri industry. Her hard work and dedication have gained her massive fame and name. Besides her acting skills, she is known for her social media presence and dancing skills. In the latest reel, the actress is flaunting her dance and aadaye on Pani Pani.

Rani Chatterjee’s Pani Pani Avatar

The actress in the reel video donned a beautiful maroon low-neckline dress with a thigh-high slit. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and gold accessories rounded her look. In the video, she danced, flaunting her aadaye on the song Pani Pani By Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Rani Chatterjee captivates her fans through her gorgeous and sultry avatar throughout the video. She captioned her post, “Main pani pani ho gayi.” Isn’t she looking the hottest? Undoubtedly you are unable to take your eyes off her.

Rani Chatterjee nowadays spends more time in the gym and making herself better every day. Her Instagram posts are entertaining the audiences. While her fans love the way she balances her personal and professional life.

Work Front

The actress rose to fame with her part in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala alongside Manoj Tiwari. She has also appeared in films like Lady Singham, Naagin, Kasam Durga Ki, Sarkar Raj, and many others.

Did you like Rani Chatterjee’s new look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Specs; See Photos
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read
Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read
Find Out: Rani Chatterjee’s Makeup Hack
Find Out: Rani Chatterjee’s Makeup Hack
Monalisa Or Rani Chatterjee: Whose Dancing Moves You Are Crushing On?
Monalisa Or Rani Chatterjee: Whose Dancing Moves You Are Crushing On?
Rani Chatterjee Steps On Road To Be Fit; Take Inspiration
Rani Chatterjee Steps On Road To Be Fit; Take Inspiration
Latest Stories
Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics
Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics
“I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda
“I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Read Latest News