Rani Mukerji opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage amidst pandemic

Rani Mukerji, known for her impactful performances, recently shared a deeply personal and emotional journey during her appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, Rani revealed the tragic loss she endured amidst the pandemic – a miscarriage during her second pregnancy.

In her candid disclosure, Rani mentioned that she chose to speak about this aspect of her life now, given the contemporary landscape where personal experiences often become fodder for public discourse, potentially overshadowing the intentions behind such revelations. Shedding light on her poignant experience, she revealed, “It was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Amidst her own personal tragedy, the opportunity to connect with a project came unexpectedly. Filmmaker Nikhil Advani reached out to her merely 10 days following her miscarriage to discuss a story that resonated deeply with her. Recalling her response, she shared, “When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through.”

Rani Mukerji underscores the strength and vulnerability she brings to both her personal life and her cinematic roles. Her heartfelt disclosure resonates with countless individuals who may have faced similar circumstances. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.