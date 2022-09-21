Rashmika Mandanna and Hansika Motwani are two of the most gorgeous and talented beauties hailing from the South regional entertainment industry. The two of them started their respective careers in the industry many years back and from there onwards, things have been wonderful and hunky-dory for them in the true sense of the term. While Hansika has always done a good job right from her TV days and is right now a popular face in TV as well as Bollywood, Rashmika is all set to take over internet by storm with multiple movies and we are looking forward to the same.

So, what’s the latest that we get to see happening at Rashmika’s end? The actress is seen looking all classy and elegant in a stylish white printed bralette top and red trousers and her side profile look is making us drool for real. Take a look below –

On the other hand, Hansika is melting our hearts with perfection in a stylish and entertaining way and we are totally in awe of her stunning and gorgeous expressions. Want to check out how? Take a look below –

