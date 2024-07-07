Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, And Priya Mani’s Inspired Classy Blouse Designs For Sheer Saree

Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and Priya Mani are the most stunning actresses from the entertainment industry. Actresses’ beauty in sarees never ceases to amaze. The divas shared some lovely photographs from their recent photoshoot on Instagram. The actresses flaunt their stunning sarees, teamed with jaw-dropping blouse designs. Check out all of the blouse designs below:

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika opts for a plain blouse that adds a touch of glamour to the saree. The V-neckline and sleeveless design make the blouse stand out while complementing the ethnic fit. For a bold yet elegant look, Rashmika pairs her print sheer sarees with sleeveless blouses, adding an element of surprise and sophistication.

Nayanthara

Raashii Khanna opts for sophisticated and elegant designs. She is wearing a white blouse with a square neckline, broad straps, and sleeveless floral prints paired with a matching sheer with a floral and a dropped end piece. This look is perfect for those who want to combine glamour with a modern edge.

Priya Mani

Priya Mani is known for her stylish fashion choices, including her preference for blouses that make a statement. One striking example is a stunning high-neck, round-neckline, sheer floral embellished half-sleeve blouse she paired with a simple sheer black plain saree with cut-floral work and a dropped end piece, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to her look.

Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and Priya Mani’s blouse designs offer a range of inspirations for pairing with sheer sarees. Whether you prefer simple, plain designs, high necklines, or floral accents, these classy designs ensure you look stunning and sophisticated at any event.