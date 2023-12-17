Rashmika Mandanna unveils her ‘Shinobi’ avatar, check out

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna recently amused her fans by unveiling a stunning ‘Shinobi’ avatar on her Instagram handle. The actress shared a captivating portrait crafted by one of her dedicated fans, showcasing Rashmika transformed into a Shinobi. Expressing her gratitude, Rashmika extended thanks to Crunchyroll for the incredible gift, emphasizing her love for the portrayal.

In her Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Thank you @crunchyroll_in for turning me into a shinobi 🤍🤍🤍🤍 Loveeeeeee the incredible gift 🎁 😍.” The actress also shared her current anime favorites, revealing her enjoyment of watching anime in Tamil and Telugu on Crunchyroll. Rashmika expressed her current fascination with series like JUJUTSU KAISEN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, and My Dress Up Darling. She described the experience as incredible, undoubtedly leaving her followers curious about her anime preferences.

For the unversed, the term ‘Shinobi’ refers to a ninja, a skilled and stealthy mercenary or covert agent in ancient Japanese history. Known for their mastery in espionage, sabotage, guerrilla warfare, and other clandestine activities, shinobi played a significant role in feudal Japan.

Rashmika Mandanna concluded her post with eagerness, stating, “Eagerly looking forward to more Tamil and Telugu dubs on Crunchyroll – it’s going to be amazing!” The actress’s enthusiasm for anime and the immersive experience it provides in regional languages resonates with fans and underscores the growing popularity of anime content in diverse linguistic markets.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently hitting headlines with her work in the movie Animal where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actress played the role of Gitanjali in the movie. The movie is a massive BO success. The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri.