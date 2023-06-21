Rashmika Mandanna wraps up 'Animal' shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and well, we love her for all the right reasons. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end has been absolutely amazing and fantastic for real. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, that’s why, no wonder, anything and everything which the actress does from her end manages to grab a lot of love and affection from the masses. Off-late, the actress was in the news and limelight after reports emerged in the media that she apparently got cheated by her manager of Rs 80 lakhs. However, soon, the statement was turned out to be a false one.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening at Rashmika Mandanna’s end and how:

Whenever Rashmika Mandanna shares new and captivating photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, this time, Rashmika Mandanna is seen sharing new and unseen snaps of her upcoming movie “Animal” wrap up. The actress will be seen next in the movie alongside the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol and well, the latest photos from set are managing to create a lot of excitement. Check out below –

