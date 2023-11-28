Red Affair: Sonakshi Sinha shines in red organza silk Anarkali suit worth Rs 45000

Sonakshi Sinha recently stole the spotlight at a wedding, gracing the occasion in a jaw-dropping Punit Balana ensemble that set the fashion bar high! The star of the show was a ravishing red “Organza Silk & Silk Applique Embroidered Choga Anarkali Set”, priced at a dazzling Rs 45,000. This eye-catching anarkali is not just a dress; it’s a statement, crafted with elegance and adorned with applique patra embroidery that adds a touch of royal charm.

The mesmerizing outfit comes complete with pants and a dupatta, offering a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. To complete the look, Sonakshi opted for a long, sleek hairdo, winged eyes, and luscious pink lips, turning heads with her impeccable sense of style. The ensemble was further elevated with a stylish golden choker neckpiece and a pair of jhumkas, showcasing Sonakshi’s flair for accessorizing with finesse.

But let’s not forget the finishing touch – the mirror embellished beige juti that Sonakshi effortlessly paired with her ensemble. A perfect choice for the wedding guest who wants to dance the night away in style! So, if you’re gearing up for the wedding season, take notes from Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion playbook and make a statement that’s as bold and beautiful as her Punit Balana masterpiece. Get ready to twirl into the celebrations with grace and glamour!