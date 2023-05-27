ADVERTISEMENT
Relive 'childhood memories' the Rakul Preet Singh style

Rakul Preet Singh, the talented actress, took a break from the hustle and bustle of IIFA preparations and ventured into a nostalgic journey at the Warner Bros. Studio in Abu Dhabi

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 07:45:21
Rakul Preet Singh, the talented actress, took a break from the hustle and bustle of IIFA preparations and ventured into a nostalgic journey at the Warner Bros. Studio in Abu Dhabi. Eager to relive her cherished childhood memories, Rakul shared an enchanting photodump from her visit on a delightful Friday.

Rakul Preet Singh shares photodump from Warner Bros. Studio

In the pictures, Rakul exudes sheer elegance, donning a stunning pastel green co-ord set that perfectly complements her radiant persona. The actress effortlessly pulls off the ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. To add a touch of sophistication, she opts for a sleek ponytail that accentuates her graceful features. Keeping her makeup subtle yet alluring, Rakul opts for a minimalistic approach, with a delicate application of eyeshadow and kohl. Completing her enchanting look, she adorns her lips with a soft pink nude shade, while stylish branded sneakers and a pair of hoop golden earrings add a dash of chicness to her overall appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh’s visit to the Warner Bros. Studio not only provides a glimpse into her childhood nostalgia but also showcases her impeccable fashion choices. With every outing, the actress continues to mesmerize her fans with her effortless charm and ability to effortlessly pull off any ensemble. As she embarks on her exciting journey at IIFA, Rakul’s photodump serves as a delightful reminder of the joy and excitement that can be found in reliving cherished memories.

Here take a look at the pictures-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

