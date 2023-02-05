No one disputes the reality that star kids have long ruled the Bollywood film industry, despite occasional accusations of nepotism. The majority of Bollywood celebrities go above and beyond to provide their kids with a better platform to enter the film industry, which frequently garners media attention as well.

In addition, the media is always scrutinizing these Bollywood starlets. Many star youngsters are now making their Bollywood debuts, and even fans are praising them greatly. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many other celebrity children are just a few of the ones who are popular with the media.

However, today we’ll discuss some Bollywood celebrities’ children. They choose to keep out of the spotlight and are hardly known, yet have incredibly attractive appearances.

Dishani Chakraborty

Dishani isn’t actually Mithun Chakraborty’s child. She had been adopted by Mithun.

Despite this, Dishani Chakraborty was reared by Mithun and his wife Yogita Bali as if she were their own blood, and Dishani is adored by Mithun Chakraborty’s entire family.

Even Dishani Chakraborty doesn’t frequently appear in the media. Dishani Chakraborty, however, has a really attractive appearance, and if she makes her acting debut in Bollywood, she has every chance of becoming a very successful actress.

Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor’s older and more glamorous sister, has always been the center of attention. However, this hottie is a big deal in the world of styling!

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, a fan of physical fitness and mixed martial arts, founded the Matrix Fitness Center. Her father, Jackie Shroff, was an avid fitness fan. She has experience working behind the camera on a few documentaries but, as she has often stated, has no desire to become an actor.

Vedaant Madhavan

We wouldn’t be watching R Madhavan’s kid perform as well as he did in his films, which may have won over the public. Vedaant Madhavan is attracting attention for a variety of reasons. He already has a successful swimming career that he picked. On the global scene, he has won numerous honors for India.

Aarav Kumar

Although one of the famous kids has different goals for himself, Akshay Kumar frequently mentions how much he wants his son to pursue a career in performing. In a conversation with the media, Kumar confessed that his kid has no interest in filmmaking and wants to pursue a career in fashion design. He may also be intending to create a young adult book, according to rumors.

Tina Ahuja

The name Tina Ahuja is also on this list. Govinda, one of the best stars in Bollywood, has a beautiful daughter named Tina. Tina also prefers to avoid being in the spotlight. Tina is incredibly attractive, frequently seen with her parents at events or parties, and rumor has it that she will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Nysa Devgan

We are all aware of Ajay Devgan’s widespread appeal. The daughter of Ajay Devgan and Kajol, Nysa Devgan, is also extremely attractive.

According to rumors, Nysa will soon make her professional debut in a Bollywood movie. Ajay Devgn consistently disputes this, but Kajol has never made it clear whether or not her daughter would make her Bollywood debut.

Source : indiatimes.com