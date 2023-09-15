Movies | News

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday

Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, embraced parenthood in 2002 when they welcomed their son, Aarav, into their lives. This joyous addition came just a year after the couple tied the knot. And now that Aarav turns 21, the couple shared beautiful birthday notes on their social media handles respectively.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Sep,2023 17:13:46
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851919

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife, the acclaimed author Twinkle Khanna, showered their son Aarav with heartfelt birthday wishes as he turned 21. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a sweet snapshot of Aarav, affectionately calling him his “angrez puttar.” He fondly reminisced about the days when Aarav was a little boy who would brighten his tough days by jumping into his lap.

The actor humorously noted that while Aarav’s birthday candles now tally up to 21, he suspects that his son may have been indulging in some grown-up activities already. Akshay expressed his love for Aarav and signed off as his proud dad.

Have a look-

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851916

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851917

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851918

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty persona as Funny Bones, shared a heartfelt message alongside a beautiful picture featuring herself and Aarav. She acknowledged that Aarav had officially become a grown man at 21. Twinkle compared the journey of raising a child to constructing a house, each room representing a stage in their upbringing. She highlighted the bittersweet moment when it’s time to hand over the metaphorical house to its rightful owner. In this case, Aarav, who will now rearrange the furniture in his life as he sees fit and take on the responsibilities that come with adulthood. Twinkle wished her son a happy birthday and praised his unfailing kindness, which continues to bring smiles to those who know him.

Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, embraced parenthood in 2002 when they welcomed their son, Aarav, into their lives. This joyous addition came just a year after the couple tied the knot. In addition to Aarav, the couple also shares another child, their ten-year-old daughter named Nitara. Their family has grown over the years, and their children are undoubtedly a source of love, happiness, and cherished moments for the Kumar-Khanna family.

Meanwhile Akshay Kumar was last seen in the movie OMG 2, a sequel of OMG. OMG 2 starred Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer's Day! 851672
Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer’s Day!
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs lauds PM Narendra Modi for G20 success 850976
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs lauds PM Narendra Modi for G20 success
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan 850125
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment's Rescue Thriller Mission Raniganj receiving love from all across! Garners 40+ Million views in just 24 hours! 850120
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment’s Rescue Thriller Mission Raniganj receiving love from all across! Garners 40+ Million views in just 24 hours!
Pooja Entertainment launches an impactful teaser of Bharat's heroic rescue thriller 'Mission Raniganj': A grandeur unveiled! 849558
Pooja Entertainment launches an impactful teaser of Bharat’s heroic rescue thriller ‘Mission Raniganj’: A grandeur unveiled!
Akshay Kumar's New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here 849450
Akshay Kumar’s New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here

Latest Stories

Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families! 851898
Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families!
Sreeleela Goes Divine In Silhouette Hour Wearing White Anarkali With Jhumkas, See Photos 851762
Sreeleela Goes Divine In Silhouette Hour Wearing White Anarkali With Jhumkas, See Photos
Deepika Padukone did not charge single penny for ‘Jawan’ cameo, read 851895
Deepika Padukone did not charge single penny for ‘Jawan’ cameo, read
Jacqueline Fernandez: Beyond the Silver Screen - From dancing, horse riding to fitness enthusiast and more! 851892
Jacqueline Fernandez: Beyond the Silver Screen – From dancing, horse riding to fitness enthusiast and more!
Keerthy Suresh To Marry Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details 851860
Keerthy Suresh To Marry Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details
TMKOC star Munmun Dutta goes lovestruck for Korean actor Lee Dong-Wook, here’s why 851728
TMKOC star Munmun Dutta goes lovestruck for Korean actor Lee Dong-Wook, here’s why
Read Latest News