Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife, the acclaimed author Twinkle Khanna, showered their son Aarav with heartfelt birthday wishes as he turned 21. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a sweet snapshot of Aarav, affectionately calling him his “angrez puttar.” He fondly reminisced about the days when Aarav was a little boy who would brighten his tough days by jumping into his lap.

The actor humorously noted that while Aarav’s birthday candles now tally up to 21, he suspects that his son may have been indulging in some grown-up activities already. Akshay expressed his love for Aarav and signed off as his proud dad.

Have a look-

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty persona as Funny Bones, shared a heartfelt message alongside a beautiful picture featuring herself and Aarav. She acknowledged that Aarav had officially become a grown man at 21. Twinkle compared the journey of raising a child to constructing a house, each room representing a stage in their upbringing. She highlighted the bittersweet moment when it’s time to hand over the metaphorical house to its rightful owner. In this case, Aarav, who will now rearrange the furniture in his life as he sees fit and take on the responsibilities that come with adulthood. Twinkle wished her son a happy birthday and praised his unfailing kindness, which continues to bring smiles to those who know him.

Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, embraced parenthood in 2002 when they welcomed their son, Aarav, into their lives. This joyous addition came just a year after the couple tied the knot. In addition to Aarav, the couple also shares another child, their ten-year-old daughter named Nitara. Their family has grown over the years, and their children are undoubtedly a source of love, happiness, and cherished moments for the Kumar-Khanna family.

Meanwhile Akshay Kumar was last seen in the movie OMG 2, a sequel of OMG. OMG 2 starred Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.