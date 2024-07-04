Richa Chadha’s Comfy Red Gown at the Mirzapur 3 Premiere Sets a New Standard for Pregnancy Fashion

Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child together, two years after tying the knot in 2022. The couple, who have been legally married since 2020 but celebrated their union in 2022, made the announcement on Instagram in February 2024.

Richa Chadha, known for her roles in ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Masaan’, was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, while Ali Fazal is set to star in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’. The couple’s production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, has also won awards for their film ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ at the Sundance Film Festival.

The couple was spotted at the Mirzapur 3 premiere, where Mom-To-Be, Richa Chadha is glowing in a comfy red gown,light make up,open hair. The actress looks sweeter for the cute visible baby bump. Husband Ali Fazal in black tee paired with baggy denim jeans was by her side, beaming with pride. The event marked one of their first public appearances since announcing the pregnancy.

Ali Fazal credits Richa’s pregnancy for his recent success, stating that he has signed four to five films and received international auditions since the announcement. Richa Chadha is enjoying the attention she is receiving for her brief yet impactful role in the web series ‘Heeramand’. The whole experience has been beautiful for her, and she is happy to have broken stereotypes with her role in the series.

After two successful seasons of ‘Mirzapur’, director Gurmeet Singh is all set for the release of season 3. All episodes of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 will be released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video worldwide on July 5. Actor Ali Fazal will be seen as Guddu Bhaiya, one of the most popular characters from previous seasons. Fans are waiting to see Guddu Bhaiya’s action in the series. Although 2024 is a blessed year of the couple, personally and professionally.