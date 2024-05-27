Overwhelming love pouring in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘s Heeramandi globally; Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha takes to social media to celebrate the occasion

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has broken the internet and received a humongous response on its release on Netflix. The eight episode drama series has a fabulous ensemble cast and also marks the 90’s favourite Manisha Koirala ‘s comeback on the silver screen. The series has been perceived extremely well by the audiences and praises are still pouring in for the exemplary creation, storyline, direction and acting by the actors.

The drama series stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Sumar, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Sharmin Segal, Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. Heeramandi receives the biggest global opening week for any Indian Series on Netflix as listed by Variety.

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha took their Instagram and penned heartfelt notes celebrating this mega success. Aditi wrote,”Globally winning!!! So much gratitude. A thank you sanjay sir for being the epic genius that you are. You are precious not just to me and us but to the world of cinema. thank you for your cinematic legacy. Thank you for making me your bibbojaan. Grateful to learn from you and beyond grateful for your blessings

Global hit #Heeramandi.”

Sonakshi Sinha wrote,”Thank you for all the love you have shown #Heeramandi !!! So proud to be a part of this along with the entire team.”

Heeramandi the tale of tawaifs during the Partition of India and their unspoken contributions towards the nation is a piece of art and has broken all records since the day of its release.