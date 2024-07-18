Bollywood News: Shraddha Kapoor At Stree 2 Trailer Launch, Tara Sutaria’s Cute Selfie From Set, To Bhumi Pednekar’s Birthday Celebration On The Set Of Daldal

Popular Bollywood stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Shraddha Kapoor at the Stree 2 trailer launch, Tara Sutaria’s cute selfie from the set, To Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday celebration on the set of Daldal, check out the latest Bollywood news below.

Shraddha Arya At Stree 2 Trailer Lauch

The gorgeous Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a stunning appearance for the Stree 2 trailer launch as she appeared in a gorgeous red saree with gold buttas and a broad border paired with a deep neckline blouse with gold work sleeves. To glam up, the actress opts for a braided hairstyle, the signature hairstyle of the Stree movie, and accessories with gold jhumkas and bangles. The Stree 2 is set to be released on 15th August 2024.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Birthday Celebration On The Set Of Daldal

Gorgeous actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 35th birthday on the set of Daldal as her team members arranged for her. The actress is seen blowing out the candle and shared a picture on Instagram, writing, “Starting my birthday on set doing what I love the most #Blessed #Daldal.” The Daldal is Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming series and her debut in the OTT world.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have become new parents, welcoming their first child, a baby girl. Recently, mommy Richa Chadha shared photos flaunting her baby bump as the couple makes a heart on the tummy and poses in a black and white candid phosphor on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria’s Cute Selfie From Set

Taking to her Instagram post, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria shares a cute selfie picture of herself as she appeared in a stunning brown one-shoulder sleeveless western fit. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition bun hairstyle, minimal makeup with fluttery lashes, blushy cheeks, and pink matte lips, and accessories her look with gold ear hoops. The actress shared a cute selfie showcasing her dazzling beauty and wrote, “Sleepy puppy on set.”

Ranveer Singh At Arena

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying his time in Abu Dhabi. The actor is watching the Basketball match between the USA and Serbia with Rohan Shrestha. In the photos, the actor poses with him, showcasing his cheery mood for the camera.

Proud Mother Dr. Madhu Chopra’s Birthday Wish For Her Daughter, Priyanka Chopra

Taking to her Instagram post, Madhu Chopra shared a video of herself with her daughter Priyanka Chopra of her film glimpses, magazine cover photos, wedding glimpses, candid photos with Mother Madhu Chopra, and many more. By sharing the video, the proud mother Madhu Chopra wishes her daughter Priyanka Chopra a happy birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my unstoppable daughter Priyanka Chopra.”

