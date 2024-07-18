Congratulations! Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha, Welcome A Baby Girl

Good news for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha fans: The couple has become new parents in Bollywood, welcoming their first child, a baby girl. Recently, the duo shared photos flaunting their chemistry and Richa’s baby bump in the third trimester. And now, the couple is embracing parenthood. Richa and Ali were blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, in a joint statement, expressed their happiness and their family’s love: “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” From here, the new journey begins for both the actors, and we can imagine the happiness and enthusiasm they must be having.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, and after two years, they celebrated with their family and friends. The new father recently appeared in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur Season 3. On the other hand, the new mommy impressed fans with her stint in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar alongside several big stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari Manisha Koirala and others. The couple worked together in the film Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Also, they appeared in a cameo in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.