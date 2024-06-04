Rohit Saraf’s Reaction To Shraddha Kapoor’s Pink Glow Pictures Will Leave You Spellbound, Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor, the queen of hearts and favorite of social media users, recently posted stunning pictures on her Instagram handle flaunting her pink side. While fans couldn’t resist reacting, actor Rohit Saraf’s reaction caught our attention, and we totally agree with his statement.

Delighting her fans this Sunday, the actress shared some breathtaking pictures. In the images, Shraddha can be seen flaunting her glowy, no-makeup skin and wearing a pink shirt. With her open hairstyle and golden accessories, the diva looked oh-so-pretty. The actress left us in awe of her beauty throughout her candid moments, from stealing hearts and smiling to making us smile with her infectious energy.

Among many other Mismatched actors, Rohit Saraf couldn’t resist reacting. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, “O Soni, Roz Aana!!!!.” We totally agree with Rohit’s sentiment and want Shraddha to delight fans every day. The second commented, “She’s the prettiest actress right now… U can’t convince me otherwise.” “Cute dikhne ka tarika thoda kezual hai,” the third reacted.

Shraddha Kapoor often indulges in fun banter, whether sharing new posts, conducting question-and-answer sessions, or replying to comments, treating her fans like she treats her on-screen appearance.