Rosy Cheeks, Glossy Lips & Open Hair: A Peek Into Sargun Mehta’s Quirkiness In Selfies

Sargun Mehta is a popular name in the Indian entertainment world. With her bubbly and fun-filled personality, the actress captivates audiences, and her vibrant energy radiates positivity on and off the screen. She is known for her versatile acting, infectious enthusiasm, and charismatic smile; her liveliness brings characters to life effortlessly. Well, Sargun’s charisma goes beyond her on-screen appearance, which makes her a beloved figure in the industry, leaving a lasting impression with her vivacious spirit and genuine charm. This time, the actress shows her quirkiness in selfies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sargun Mehta dropped some videos and photos anticipating the release of her upcoming song HayeBoo from Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri movie. However, the actress showcases her quirkiness in the selfies with her cute expressions. From smiling brightly to laughing happily, the actress looked super adorable.

That’s not all! Sargun Mehta made us fall for her with beauty. She can be seen wearing a black floral printed kurta. The actress styled her look with rosy pink cheeks, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, and an open hairstyle, defining her bubbly personality and fun-filled vibe. Her expressions and quirkiness have left us in awe of her.

Did you like Sargun Mehta’s quirkiness? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.