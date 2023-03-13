Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are one of the cutest and most adorable couples that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them coming together as a pair was a major suprise for a lot of people. However, despite testing times and despite a lot of things not going their way, the two of them have together managed to stay strong and win hearts of everyone with perfection. The two of them are a happy couple and well, netizens as well as her fans have been completely drooling after seeing the couple to get their share of ‘couple goals’. Both Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are extremely adorable and one of the best things about the two is that they don’t shy away from showing their love and affection in public.

Well, talking about display of love and affection in public, recently, Hrithik Roshan was spotted attending the special premiere of Saba Azad’s Rocket Boyz 2 and well, it was truly an adorable feeling for the audience to see them together. Soon, after that lovely night, Saba posted a new post from her end showing off that look and guess what? In that post, Hrithik complimented her by calling her the ‘best human’. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

