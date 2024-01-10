Saba Azad Wishes Hrithik Roshan For Birthday In Cutest Way And Says, ‘You Are light’

The most awaited birthday wish for one of the most handsome men in the world, Hrithik Roshan, is here now. And if you are thinking, who? Undoubtedly, it’s his dear girlfriend, Saba Azad. Saba Azad took to her Instagram and dropped the cutest video wishing her the Love of her life, and their chemistry has left us awestruck.

Wishing her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself with Hrithik. The duo can be seen taking selfies from the balcony. With the visuals, we guess this video clip is from their New Year vacation.

Hrithik Roshan can be seen hugging Saba and rolling the camera in 360 degrees, capturing themselves, and what happens in the end makes our hearts beat faster. Hrithik Roshan very sweetly kissed Saba on her lips, and this moment was oh-so-breathtaking. While sharing the video, Saba also expressed her experience with Hrithik, and she also wished to celebrate his 100th birthday with him. “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing Love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

Undoubtedly, this birthday wish made Hrithik Roshan’s birthday special. Did you like Saba’s birthday wish? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.