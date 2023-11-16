Movies | Celebrities

Saiee Manjrekar prompts grace in black saree, check out photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Saiee Manjrekar recently stepped into the fashion spotlight, and let me tell you, she was an absolute showstopper in her black sheer see-through saree. This gorgeous piece, with its silver border, spoke volumes about Saiee’s incredible fashion sense – a perfect blend of classic charm and modern chic.

But it’s not just about the saree, it’s about the whole vibe Saiee brought to it. Rocking a matching black blouse, she nailed sophistication with her sleek hair and a subtle makeup look. Talk about slaying the elegance game – she made it look effortless, proving that sometimes, simplicity steals the show.

In her Instagram post, Saiee spilled the beans about the saree’s sentimental journey – it’s her mom’s treasure from way back. And here’s the kicker – she’s turning it into a tradition, wearing it last year and reprising the role this year. It’s not just a Diwali outfit; it’s a piece of her family history seamlessly woven into the present.

Major props to @saurabh_sonkar, the creative genius behind this timeless creation. Saiee Manjrekar isn’t just wearing a saree; she’s carrying a piece of heritage, a slice of time that connects the dots between the past, the now, and the forever chic.

