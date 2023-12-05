Saiee Manjrekar Spreads Floral Charm In Purple Lehenga With Plunging Blouse

Saiee Manjrekar, the heartthrob of beauty in the town, recently made a head-turning fashion moment by embracing her ethnicity in a floral bliss. The actress, decked in a beautiful purple traditional outfit, accentuates her dreamy allure, leaving us all spellbound. Let’s dive into her whole look.

Saiee Manjrekar’s Ethnicity

Mind Blowing! Saiee loves to rule with her fashion. The actress, this time, showcases her love for ethnic outfits in a beautiful floral lehenga from Seeaash. The actress wore a plunging blouse embellished with intricate golden work and lace, which looked sexy. She pairs her look with a matching floral-printed purple skirt. With the purple organza dupatta embellished with gold lace, she completes her ethnicity.

To elevate the charm of a simple look, Saiee Manjrekar opts for square stone earrings to complement her appearance. The golden bracelet gives her look a golden touch. Her open hairstyle looks breezy and alluring. With smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and maroon lips, Saiee Manjrekar completes her desi-ness. With the black bindi, she adds an extra dose of allure.

Saiee Manjrekar embraces her style in a bold and beautiful avatar throughout the photos. Her smile and irresistible ‘aadaye’ are making fans crazy about her. This can be your go-to glam for wedding season.

Did you like Saiee Manjrekar’s purple lehenga look? Drop your views in the comments box below.