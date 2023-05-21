Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours heart-felt birthday wish for Jr NTR

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a poster of Devara on her Instagram stories and wished Jr NTR on his birthday. Jr NTR turned 40 this year. Check out the post below-

Jr NTR turns 40. The RRR actor was poured with love and adoration from his friends from industry. Several celebs from the country took to their Instagram handles and Twitter to wish the actor on his special day. Owing to that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now shared a poster of Devara on her Instagram stories and wished Jr NTR on his birthday.

Check below-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares heart-felt birthday note for Jr NTR

Sharing the poster of Devara, she wrote, “#Devara (fire emojis). Happy Birthday to the fiercest of them all @jrntr (hugging face emojis). Wishing you the bestest year (white heart emoji). God bless!!”

Take a look-

About Devara

The highly-anticipated project was unveiled by Jr NTR himself on Friday, as he shared the movie’s title with his dedicated fans and followers. “Devara” is set to be a gripping action drama that takes place in the often-overlooked coastal regions of India.

What makes this film even more exciting is that it marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with the talented director Kortala, following their successful partnership in the 2016 blockbuster “Janatha Garage.” Joining Jr NTR in this cinematic venture are acclaimed Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be playing pivotal roles. The film is being jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram serving as the presenter.

Mark your calendars because “Devara” is set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.