Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship

Kajal Aggarwal’s post for Samantha, Ruth and Tamannaah Bhatia

And now Kajal Aggarwal has expressed her admiration for her colleagues Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tamannaah Bhatia. During an interactive session on Instagram, a fan inquired about her friendship with Rakul, Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), and Tamannaah. Responding with warmth, Kajal shared a group photo and praised them as “lovely, self-made, committed, and solid” individuals. She also mentioned the wonderful memories they have created together, emphasizing that she enjoys spending time with them whenever their schedules align. Samantha, appreciating the gesture, reshared the post on her Instagram Stories along with heart emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “All three are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedule permits or we bump into each other at events/work/hotel/airports.” As quoted by NDTV.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to feature in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress was earlier in Serbia for shooting and had a great time along. She also shared several glimpses from the place on her social media handle.