ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship

Kajal Aggarwal has expressed her admiration for her colleagues Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tamannaah Bhatia. During an interactive session on Instagram, Kajal spoke about the same

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 07:20:17
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship

Friendship is a priceless bond that brings joy, support, and companionship to our lives. True friends stand by us through thick and thin, creating memories that last a lifetime. It is a treasure that enriches our journey and makes life extraordinary. No matter where you stand or who you are, friendships definitely matter, especially the good ones.

Kajal Aggarwal’s post for Samantha, Ruth and Tamannaah Bhatia

And now Kajal Aggarwal has expressed her admiration for her colleagues Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tamannaah Bhatia. During an interactive session on Instagram, a fan inquired about her friendship with Rakul, Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), and Tamannaah. Responding with warmth, Kajal shared a group photo and praised them as “lovely, self-made, committed, and solid” individuals. She also mentioned the wonderful memories they have created together, emphasizing that she enjoys spending time with them whenever their schedules align. Samantha, appreciating the gesture, reshared the post on her Instagram Stories along with heart emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship 822709

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “All three are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedule permits or we bump into each other at events/work/hotel/airports.” As quoted by NDTV.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to feature in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress was earlier in Serbia for shooting and had a great time along. She also shared several glimpses from the place on her social media handle.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Belgrade trip ends on a sweet note, here’s how
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Belgrade trip ends on a sweet note, here’s how
What’s cooking at Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal’s end?
What’s cooking at Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal’s end?
Kajal Aggarwal shares first title glimpse of Satyabhama, fans can’t keep calm
Kajal Aggarwal shares first title glimpse of Satyabhama, fans can’t keep calm
Latest Stories
Sunil Lahiri (Lakshman) reacts to Alia Bhatt playing ‘Sita’, read
Sunil Lahiri (Lakshman) reacts to Alia Bhatt playing ‘Sita’, read
Tara Sutaria’s Early Morning Shoot Mood
Tara Sutaria’s Early Morning Shoot Mood
Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read
Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read
Shruti Haasan Goes Quirky With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Shruti Haasan Goes Quirky With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana makers are trying to keep the epic ‘authentic’ after Adipurush row
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana makers are trying to keep the epic ‘authentic’ after Adipurush row
Tamannaah Bhatia’s love for ‘cutting chai’ is all relatable, see pic
Tamannaah Bhatia’s love for ‘cutting chai’ is all relatable, see pic
Read Latest News