Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle, re-shared Urfi's new look in a white sheer dress, and also penned an appreciation note. Check out below

Urfi Javed often becomes the subject of discussion for her bold and sartorial fashion choices wherever she goes. Well, there were many who slammed her in the entertainment world, and now Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second female actress who praised the fashionista for her style after Kareena Kapoor commented, calling Urfi ‘Gutsy’ and praising her confidence.

Urfi Javed dropped a video on the weekend showcasing her new look in a sheer dress. The diva wore a white monokini paired with a sheer skirt, creating a wow moment. Attractive headgear made with white pearls and long earrings complemented her appearance. She looked nothing short of a sight to behold. However, this wasn’t her winning outfit but from the brand Kresha Bajaj.

Impressed by Urfi Javed’s new look, South India’s famous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Love (with a white heart).” The actress has also received praise from fans and followers.

Urfi is known to make heads turn with her fashion choices. From sack dresses to universe-inspired skirts, she always comes up with something unique.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new look in a white sheer dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.