Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Cheer Leader For Urfi Javed, Reacts To Her Magical Butterfly Gown Look

Urfi Javed needs no introduction. She is the undisputed queen of bold and sartorial fashion and never ceases to capture attention wherever she goes. Once again, she became the ‘talk of the town’ in her recent ensemble. She graced her look in a magical butterfly gown, exuding enchanting Disney Princess vibes.

Urfi’s unique strapless gown featured 3D butterflies, and when she walked on the red carpet, she looked nothing short of a fairytale princess. Among those impressed by Urfi’s fearless style was none other than Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared Urfi’s video on her Instagram story, expressing her love and craze for her fashion. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Beautiful.” This was not the first time the Oo Antava actress praised Urfi. Earlier, she re-shared Urfi’s white transparent gown look and wrote, “Love You.”

Though Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an impeccable fashion sense and often grabs attention with her styles, she didn’t hesitate to praise Urfi and acknowledge her efforts.

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a hiatus from work for a year due to her ongoing battle with Myositis ( a condition affecting muscle strength). She was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Samantha enjoys a huge fandom of 34.7 million on her Instagram handle. She keeps her fans engaged through her regular posts and shares.