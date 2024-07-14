Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Whose No-makeup Glow Is Making Boring Friday Better?

The South film industry received a massive fandom after the Covid-19 pandemic. And without a doubt film stars have also gained popularity. Among several famous actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna are the most loved ones. They often make headlines for their new films or social media posts. And if you are bored this Friday, brighten up your day with the divas’ no-makeup glow.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s No-makeup Glow

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha dropped a glimpse of her no-makeup glow, making us fall for her. Her casual avatar in a grey t-shirt looks cool, which she styled with a half-secured hairstyle. Her flying added a touch of sophistication. With the baby pink lips and sunny glow on her face, it makes her look super cute. Undeniably she is a natural beauty.

Rashmika Mandanna’s

Rashmika posted a couple of mirror selfies on her story showcasing her gorgeous look. In the photos, her nude shaded sleeveless outfit with low neckline showcases her stunning style. Her open straight hairstyle with a side part gives her statement appearance. With the basic eyeliner, shiny cheeks and glossy lips complement her appearance.

Comparing them both, we can’t say anyone, but both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna are brightening fans’ day. Undeniably, both the divas never miss a chance to treat their fans.