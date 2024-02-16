Sargun Mehta Keeps It Sensuous In Floral Ruched Dress, Watch

Sargun Mehta takes the fashion game to new levels with her aesthetic vibe in the latest pictures. The actor-producer is known for her exquisite taste in fashion. Her style is a blend of class and simplicity. And the way she carries different looks makes her the favorite of many. Yet again, winning hearts with her wow moments in a floral dress.

Sargun Mehta’s Floral Dress

Showcasing her sensual side, Sargun wore a light shade floral printed bodycon dress featuring a ruched detail, creating a trendy spin. The sleeveless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders, while the deep neck gives her a sexy look. The outfit beautifully hugs Sargun’s body, creating a wow moment. The thigh-high front slit complements her appearance.

Sargun effortlessly pulls this look with her sense of styling. The actress opts for golden earrings that suit well with her floral dress. The golden watch, bangles, and bracelets add an extra dose of sophistication. The actress left her hair open, giving her a breezy look. With her minimalistic makeup and bold black eyes, Sargun looks absolutely gorgeous. The actress shows sensuous moves throughout the video, making us gaga over her magic. Sargun’s take to style any look steals attention instantly and makes her fans fall in love with her.

Did you like Sargun Mehta’s Floral pantsuit look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.