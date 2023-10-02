Movies | Celebrities

Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos]

It's no surprise that Rakul Preet chose this trend to make a bold statement. The crushed gown dress she wore exuded a sense of effortless style, combining comfort with a touch of luxury

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Oct,2023
In the ever-evolving world of fashion, one trend is proving to be unstoppable: crushed outfits. And who better to personify the boss glam of this trend than the stunning Rakul Preet Singh? She recently turned heads and set fashion enthusiasts abuzz as she donned an asymmetric crushed gown that left us all in awe.

Crushed outfits have stormed the fashion scene, bringing with them an air of relaxed sophistication. The unique texture and drape of crushed fabrics have captured the hearts of fashionistas worldwide. It’s no surprise that Rakul Preet chose this trend to make a bold statement. The crushed gown dress she wore exuded a sense of effortless style, combining comfort with a touch of luxury.

Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion choices have always been on point, and this time was no exception. Her asymmetric crushed gown dress flowed gracefully, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. But what really elevated this look to a whole new level of chic was her choice of accessories.

The Perfect Combo: Crushed gown and brown bucket hat

Adding a playful twist to her ensemble, Rakul Preet paired her crushed gown with a brown bucket hat. This unexpected combination perfectly balanced the elegance of her gown with a touch of street style. It’s a testament to her ability to effortlessly mix and match pieces to create a look that’s uniquely her own.

Stepping Up the Shoe Game: Chestnut boots

To complete her ensemble, Rakul Preet opted for chestnut boots that added an edgy yet glamorous flair. These boots not only added a pop of colour but also provided a bold contrast to the soft, crushed fabric of her gown. It’s all about creating that perfect balance in fashion, and Rakul Preet nailed it.

Hair and Makeup: A masterclass in chic

Rakul Preet’s fashion game was on point, and so was her hair and makeup. Her sleek blonde straight bob hairdo added a touch of modern sophistication to her overall look. But it was her makeup that truly sealed the deal. With sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and dewy pink lips, she exuded a radiant charm that left everyone mesmerized.

Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos] 856241

Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos] 856242

In this captivating ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh sets fashion goals that are simply irresistible. Her crushed gown dress, brown bucket hat, chestnut boots, and flawless makeup combined to create a look that’s both glamorous and down-to-earth. It’s a reminder that fashion is not just about following trends; it’s about making them your own.

In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, Rakul Preet Singh’s boss glam in that asymmetric crushed gown dress serves as a delightful reminder that sometimes, all it takes is a daring fashion choice to steal the spotlight. Cheers to crushed outfits and the fearless fashionistas who rock them!

