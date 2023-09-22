Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos]

Get ready to bask in the shimmering glory of glitters because Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy are taking the fashion world by storm in their dazzling bodycon dresses! These Bollywood divas are the epitome of sparkle and glitz, and they’re here to prove that when it comes to fashion, glitter reigns.

First up, we have the radiant Janhvi Kapoor, who’s flaunting her bold and beautiful side in a mesmerizing blue glittery off-shoulder bodycon dress. The dress is not just a fashion statement; it’s a declaration of confidence and style. With her smokey eyes, nude lips, and those long, wavy locks, Janhvi’s serving up a look that’s got us all starry-eyed. It’s the kind of outfit that makes you want to hit the dance floor and own the night.

And then there’s Mouni Roy, who’s turning up the heat in a sizzling hot pink glittery long bodycon dress. This sweetheart neckline gown is pure glamour, and Mouni knows exactly how to work it. With sleek highlights on her tresses, bold eye makeup, and those oh-so-luscious pink lips, she’s a vision of sophistication and allure. Her style mantra? Never settle for anything less than extraordinary.

Coming to the magic of glitter fashion. It’s not just about wearing a dress; it’s about wearing confidence, charisma, and a dash of extravagance. Glitters have this incredible power to transform an outfit into a dazzling spectacle. They catch the light and create an aura of enchantment, making you the center of attention wherever you go. It’s like wearing stardust – you can’t help but shine.

Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy have mastered the art of embracing glitters, and they’re teaching us all a valuable fashion lesson: don’t be afraid to sparkle and shine. After all, life’s too short to wear boring clothes. So, the next time you’re in need of a fashion pick-me-up, remember these dazzling divas and let the glitters do their magic. Bravo, Janhvi and Mouni, for keeping the spark high and the fashion game strong!